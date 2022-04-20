Shooting World Cup: Yashaswini wins India's first gold

New Delhi: Yashaswini Deswal won India's first gold medal of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup when she beat compatriot Manu Bhaker in the final of the women's 10M air pistol event here on Saturday. Victoria Chaikha of Belarus won bronze at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting ranges.

India won three more medals on Saturday, with Divyansh Singh Panwar clinching bronze in the men's 10m air rifle event and Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma winning silver and bronze respectively in the men's 10m air pistol competition.

--IANS