Shooting in Seattle leaves one dead, one injured

San Francisco: The US Seattle Police Department said that a Saturday morning shooting in the Capitol Hill protest zone left one person dead and another in critical condition.

According to Seattle police, a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center. A second man, who suffers life-threatening injuries, is being treated. The victims have not been identified yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police are reviewing public-source video and body-camera video for clues. "The suspect or suspects fled and are still at large. There is no description at this time," police said in a statement.

The fatal shooting occurred early Saturday morning at 10th Avenue and East Pine Street.

"On June 20th, at approximately 2.30 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park. This is inside the area referred to as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest," police said.

Homicide detectives responded and are conducting a thorough investigation, despite the challenges presented by the circumstances, according to the police.

--IANS