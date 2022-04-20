Shooting in north Paris during police operation: sources

Paris:�Shooting broke out in a northern suburb of Paris during an anti-terrorist police operation, sources said today, five days after the worst attacks in French history killed 129 people in the capital. There was an exchange of gunfire during the operation in Saint-Denis, according to a source close to the investigation, who could not confirm who was targeted in the operation. Another source said a special armed response unit took part in the raid. Firemen said one person was lightly injured.�AFP