Shooting in California left 7 injured

Los Angeles: Seven people were injured here in a shooting in central California's Manteca city.

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), its units were conducting a traffic stop near the area of 4400 Woodward Avenue in the city of Manteca when they heard several gunshots and then saw several people running.

"There had apparently been a large party and someone had showed up and started shooting into the crowd," the CHP said as quoted by ABC 10.

"The suspect is described as a black male, thin, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a semi-auto weapon," it further said, adding the motive for the attack is still unclear.

Two of the victims were in critical condition and five others treated and released after being taken to local hospitals.

The investigation of the incident was underway, the CHP added.

