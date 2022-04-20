Shooting 'Twilight' sex scene was 'agony': Kristen Stewart

Los Angeles: Actress Kristen Stewart, who came into limelight with her role as Bella Swan in the �Twilight� saga, says the pressure of living up to the expectations of the series' fans wasn't easy. The 25-year-old told Harper's Bazaar magazine that shooting sex scenes, like one with former boyfriend Robert Pattinson in the series' fourth installment �Breaking Dawn�, was "grotesquely uncomfortable", reports people.com. �I only hate them when they're contrived,� she said. "On 'Twilight' we had to do the most epic sex scene of all time. It had to be transcendent and otherworldly, inhuman, better sex than you can possibly ever imagine, and we were like, 'How do we live up to that?' It was agony. Which s***s, because I wanted it to be so good,� the �Still Alice� star added. IANS