Shoolini University launches Him Shobla Club

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University has launched Him Shobla club to bring all the non-Himachali students closer to Devbhumi and learn about the culture of the state.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. P k Khosla inaugurated the club online and said that this is a great initiative for non-Himachali students who are studying in the university to explore the heritage culture and traditions of Himachal Pradesh.



Faculty mentor of the club Ms. Ankita Verma, Assistant Professor, said preserving the heritage and showing the culture of Himachal Pradesh is the main aim of Him Shobla. She further added that Students will learn of the vibrancy and culture of Himachal through this club. Ms. Verma also shared about the activities which will be conducted in the future includes the tourism, architect, dresses, and local dishes of Himachal.



The event was started with students performing live Nati and singing Pahari folk songs. Team members also taught Pahari moves to everyone.





