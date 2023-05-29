Shoolini University Gets Top Rank For Exemplary Research

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University has once again achieved remarkable recognition for its dedication to research excellence. Shoolini has secured an impressive second position in the prestigious EducationWorld Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings 2023–24 in the category of Exemplary Researcher of the Year.

The EducationWorld Grand Jury, consisting of well-informed educationists, meticulously evaluated and ranked over 400 nominated higher education institutions across 14 categories of 21st-century education excellence. Shoolini University's outstanding commitment to research and its consistent pursuit of academic innovation have propelled it to a well-deserved second place in this esteemed ranking. On this achievement, Chancellor Prof. PK Khosla said it reflects the university’s dedication to producing cutting-edge research, fostering an environment of innovation, and nurturing talented researchers.

The university's commitment to excellence in research is exemplified by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class faculty, and vibrant ecosystem that promotes interdisciplinary collaboration and encourages groundbreaking discoveries, Says Prof. Chancellor Mr. Vishal Anand.

Prof. Atul Khosla , Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University, expressed his gratitude and pride in the institution's remarkable achievement. He stated, "This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of our faculty, researchers, and students who continually strive for excellence in their pursuit of knowledge. At Shoolini University, we strongly believe in the transformative power of research and its ability to shape a brighter future. This prestigious ranking fuels our motivation to continue pushing boundaries and making a significant impact through our research endeavours."

In addition to its remarkable performance in the Exemplary Researcher of the Year category, Shoolini University's commitment to other aspects of higher education excellence was also acknowledged. The institution's outstanding library resources, dedication to diversity, inclusion, and equity, best skill development and education initiatives, and strong academia-industry alliance were recognised in the EducationWorld Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings.

EducationWorld is India's premier education magazine and online platform dedicated to covering the latest developments and achievements in the field of education. The EducationWorld Grand Jury India Higher Education Rankings is also an esteemed annual ranking that assesses and acknowledges excellence in higher education across various categories.