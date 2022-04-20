Shoolini University celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride month

Shimla (The Hawk): To promote the pride and equal rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community (LGBTQ) and their allies, Shoolini University organised a virtual event to showcase the solidarity of the people with the LGBTQ+ community.





The event was moderated by Dean Students Welfare, Mrs. Poonam Nanda and the theme of the event was 'Be yourself'. The key speaker of the event was Mx. Dhananjay Chauhan, first transgender student of Panjab University and the main focus was to boost the LGBTQ+ community and allow students to come out and assert themselves.





Mx. Dhananjay Chauhan, talked about her difficult journey after turning into a transgender. Mx. Chauhan also discussed her work for the LGBTQ+ community and her struggle to fight for the community's equal rights.





The Vice-Chancellor, Shoolini University Prof. Atul Khosla appreciated the students' efforts to develop this idea and thanked Mx Dhananjay Chauhan for motivating others. The event concluded with a question answers session and views from the students on the panel.



