Shoolini University's Summer Patent School Empowers Student Researchers Nationwide

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University's Summer Patent School, organised by Ideas That Matter, an initiative by the Outreach Team at Shoolini University, has commenced with the arrival of the first batch of 19 exceptionally talented and motivated student researchers.

This unique programme aims to nurture young minds in the field of intellectual property while fostering critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and data analysis. Participants from twelve states and three Union territories across India, including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, have come together to explore uncharted territories in research and innovation.

The Summer Patent School at Shoolini University is the first and only hub for innovative minds in the country. It offers a nurturing environment where students can explore endless possibilities and overcome challenges.

This collaborative space provides a holistic learning experience, covering various topics such as AI, industrial designs, research tools, and even theatre-based activities to ignite creativity, according to Ms Shikha Sood, Director of Outreach.

One of the highlights of the Summer Patent School is the dedicated support provided to each student. Every student is assigned one faculty mentor and one student mentor to work on their ideas. The programme encourages students to present their ideas, which are then refined through discussions and guidance. Mentors and legal experts carefully support every step of the process, from design aspects to drafting and patent filing formalities. Even if a student is unable to identify a suitable patentable idea during the program, Shoolini University assures continued assistance in filing a patent for their future innovative endeavors. The programme has garnered immense support from students, faculty mentors, intellectual property advocates, patent attorneys, and IP managers. They all work collaboratively to file patents for the innovative ideas submitted by the students.