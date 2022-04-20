Shoolini University's Engineering Faculty gets QS Diamond rating

Shimla (The Hawk): Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), world's top higher institution ranking agency, has awarded Shoolini University's Engineering faculty with the very prestigious Diamond rating.

The Engineering faculty of the university bagged an impressive 200 points out of a total of 250 to earn the honour. This makes Shoolini University's Engineering Faculty one of the best among the thousands of engineering colleges in the country.

Shoolini University is consistently being ranked among the top most universities in India as well as globally by the prestigious Ranking agencies. QS is a global university ranking company that has a custom-designed rating system for universities and colleges in India called "QS IGAUGE". It provides academic institutions to effectively benchmark their performance with reference to key indicators and further lays down the developmental roadmap for upgrading their educational services.

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said he was thrilled with the prestigious rankings bagged by the Engineering faculty of the University. Congratulating the faculty members and students, he said it was a matter of great pride and honour to have been ranked among the top engineering colleges.

"This makes Shoolini University's engineering Faculty among India's very best", he said while praising the mentorship of the faculty members.