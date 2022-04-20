Shoolini Univ Signs MoU With Coursera

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coursera to offer world class job relevant content. Coursera is an American open online course provider founded in 2012 by Stanford University's computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller that offers massive open online courses, specializations, degrees, professional and master track courses.

The meeting was organised online where Mr Raghav Gupta, Mr Karun Jain, Mr Kumar Vikrant and Ms Akansha Singh from Coursera and Chancellor-designate Prof. PK Khosla, Vice-chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, co-founder Shoolini University Mr. Vishal Anand, President SILB, Mrs. Saroj Khosla and Vice President Ms Avnee Khosla were present from Shoolini University.

Mr. Karun Jain from Coursera gave a presentation about the Coursera for the campus in which they will provide world class job relevant content, allow faculty to create projects courses for students, inculcate master skills via flexible hands on leaning with guided projects, develop job ready skills using essential skills maps and skills development dashboards and a platform to deliver online learning at scale with an enterprise grade technology.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the MoU will be a great opportunity for Shoolini students to learn on different platforms and also helps students in job relevant contents.

Mr Raghav Gupta from Coursera said Coursera will provide Authoring tools to produce world class content and guided projects to deliver a higher quality education.

Co-Founder Shoolini University Mr. Vishal Anand said the MoU will be a great opportunity for Shoolini faculty and students to explore the quality content for learning.

Dr Kamal Kant Vashisth, Director- eLearning Shoolini University and Dr Narinder Verma, Associate Dean Academics Shoolini were also present in the virtual meeting.