Shoolini Univ Hosts Session On CPR And Basic Medical Assistance In Collaboration With MMU

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University organised a highly informative session on Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic medical assistance in collaboration with MMU, Kumarhatti, to equip the faculty, staff, and students with essential skills to handle medical emergencies effectively.

The event was part of the ongoing efforts by Shoolini University to foster a safe and healthy environment and provide its members with the necessary knowledge to respond swiftly in critical situations. During the session, attendees received comprehensive training on CPR techniques, including chest compressions and rescue breaths under the guidance of Dr. A.M. Hashia, Consultant, Emergency, MMU.

They also learned how to recognise and respond to common medical emergencies, such as choking, heart attacks, and severe bleeding. The interactive nature of the session encouraged active participation, enabling participants to enhance their confidence in providing immediate assistance.

Mrs. Poonam Nanda, Dean Student Welfare, Shoolini University, expressed her appreciation for the collaboration, stating, "Our collaboration with MMU has been instrumental in organising this session and ensuring its success. By empowering our faculty, staff, and students with life-saving skills, we aim to create a safer environment within our campus and beyond."

The partnership between Shoolini University and MMU exemplifies the shared commitment of both institutions to prioritise the well-being and safety of their communities. The session provided an opportunity for attendees to gain valuable insights into medical emergencies and develop the competence to offer immediate assistance when required.