Shoolini Students Grab The First Position In National Contest

Solan (The Hawk): Manu Saraswat, a first semester student of B.Tech Mechatronics and Sahil Thakur, a BCA first year student of Shoolini University have grabbed first position in the National Inter-college youth fest for their business plan.

Manu was also the winner of Entrepreneur section in PITINCRIT organised by Institution Innovation Council (IIC), Shoolini university last week.

The National Inter College youth fest, e-Abhyudaya, organised by Jaipuria University of Management, Jaipur, was a National level Youth Fest. After scoring first place in entrepreneur at Intra college competition PITINCRIT, Monu represented Shoolini university at the National level by taking part in e-Abhyudaya's Master Plan competition along with Mr. Sahil Thakur from BCA. A large number of students across all over India participated and displayed their entrepreneur lead and presented their business plan.

In the second round of screening, both of them cleared effortlessly in which only eight students were selected for the final round. The Judges for the final round was Mr. Ashutosh Gupta who is a well-known Journalist and writer.

In the final round Monu and Sahil presented much simpler business plan. Being real and true to the startup their startup was ranked better than all the team and were awarded first place.

Vice-Chancellor Shoolini University Prof. Atul Khosla congratulated both the students and encouraged others to participate in such youth oriented events and explore more.