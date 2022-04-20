Shoolini Signs MoU With Russian And Czech Univs

Solan (The Hawk): Shoolini University has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic and Synergy University, Moscow, Russia.

The agreements will provide an opportunity for Shoolini university's students to study in these universities under an exchange programme. Students can take advantage of summer internships and opportunities for higher study in these universities. Faculty would also be able to avail of the facility of the exchange programmes and do joint research.

The MoUs were signed online by Vice-Chancellor PK Khosla with Prof. Ing. Kamil Kuca, and Ms. Anastasia Shanshina, representative members of both universities.

Prof. Khosla said this is a golden opportunity for students and faculty to learn and conduct high quality research under the exchange programmes.

Dr. R. P. Dwivedi, Director, International Affairs of Shoolini University, shared these international collaborations will bring high-quality research and international funding in exchange for knowledge and human resources to the university. This will enable researchers at Shoolini University to access additional, expertise, gain new perspectives on research, and build relationships with others in the field.