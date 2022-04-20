Shoolini Scientist Dr. Chandel among top two percent world scientists

Solan (The Hawk): Dr. Shyam Singh Chandel, Director, Centre of Excellence in Energy Science and Technology Shoolini University has earned a special honour for the university and state to figure among the top two per cent of world scientists as per the rankings by Stanford University, USA.

Dr. Chandel has bagged rank 2,890 with C-score: 3.13240616 /Top percentage 1.5536465 in the World Ranking in Energy based on his research publications up to May 6. Stanford University scientists have created a database of over 1,00,000 top scientists of the world on the basis of standardised citation indicators such as information on citations, H-index, co-authorship and a composite indicator.

The top two per cent scientists were classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields for analysis of the citations and the composite indicators and SCOPUS — data provided by Elsevier, was used with data up to May 6, 2020.

He was the first person to formulate Geographical Indications Policy for HP under which Kullu shawl, Kangra tea, Chamba rumal and Kinnauri shawl were registered under the GI Act which protected and gave international recognition to these products.

The database has been published in one of the highly rated journals PLOS Biology on 16th October, 2020 ( https://journals.plos.org/plosbiology/article?id=10.1371/journal.pbio.3000918). Subject-wise ranking of top 2% scientists from India (All fields) is also available at: http://shorturl.at/bdix8.

Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof P K Khosla has congratulated Dr Chandel for the achievement and has said his contributions would encourage others also to attempt to reach greater heights.