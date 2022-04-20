Shoojit Sircar Is Terrific: Yami Gautam

Mumbai:Yami Gautam, who ventured into Bollywood with Shoojit Sircar's "Vicky Donor", loved watching the filmmaker's latest entertainer "Piku". Since Yami was busy shooting her upcoming film, produced by T-Series, she couldn't watch the Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan-starrer when it released on May 8. So even if it was later, she made sure that she watched "Piku" with her friends. "I recently watched 'Piku' with my friends and just loved the film. I immediately called Shoojit after watching the film and congratulated him on the success. He is a terrific director and will always remain special to me," she said of her first director. Yami, who received immense praises in her last outing "Badlapur" where she was seen opposite Varun Dhawan, will next be seen with Pulkit Samrat in the yet unnamed T-Series project. Why 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is 'deadly' for Neil It seems "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" will be like a double treat for Neil Nitin Mukesh. "Big Hanuman bhakt and big Salman khan fan. Needless to say the combination is deadly for me. Looking forward @kabirkhankk @BeingSalmanKhan," the actor tweeted on Friday. The first teaser of the movie, directed by Kabir Khan, was launched on Thursday, and if the feedback of the Hindi film fraternity members is anything to go by, it will be a blockbuster. You look same as in 'Mr. India': Satish Kaushik to Anil Everyone has been praising Anil Kapoor for his suave and age-defying look in "Dil Dhadakne Do", but a special compliment has come his way from his "Mr. India" co-actor Satish Kaushik. Satish was getting nostalgic when he tweeted: "28 yrs of Mr. India... 25th may 1987... I was the associate director but this was first day of shoot as Calendar." To that, Anil posted: "Time has flown kaushik saab!" Satish responded: "Yes Kapoorsaheb, but u look the same in 'Dil Dhadakne Do' as u looked in 'Mr. India'... hats off to u." "Dil Dhadakne Do", featuring the 58-year-old Anil as the head of a dysfunctional family, is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will release on June 5.