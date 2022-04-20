Shocking: Sahil Khan produces scandalous pictures of himself with Tiger Shroff�s mother Ayesha Shroff in court!

The case Ayesha Shroff slapped on Sahil Khan has taking an ugly turn. In a recent series of events, Sahil�s lawyer produced sleazy pictures of Saahil in a �compromising position� with Tiger Shroff�s mother and claimed that the relationship between Sahil and Ayesha was not just a professional one. Ayesha has filed a formal court case against Saahil saying that he didn�t return her the money she gave him to buy some gifts for her family worth Rs 5 crore. Sahil�s advocate obviously denies the claim saying, �The prosecution is alleging that Sahil did not give back the gifts which Ayesha had asked him to buy with the money given by her for an expensive car for her husband, an expensive watch and a pair of diamond earrings. If she is saying that theirs was a business relationship, why did she ask Sahil to buy all this for her?� Ayesha�s lawyer defended her saying that the accused party is trying to take the case off on a tangent that is unnecessary. The prosecution lawyer was quoted saying, �The court should not entertain the photographs as they do not concern the matter at hand. Also, if you (the defence) are showing such photos, we need the source as they could be morphed. We need Sahil�s custody so that we can investigate about the cheating, the gifts that he has not given back and about the phone from which the pictures were taken.� The final hearing on the case is scheduled to happen on Wednesday and both Jackie as well Tiger have decided to stay mum on this subject till now.