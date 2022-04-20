Shocking: Man gets 11lb stool removed from his colon after suffering stomach for 10 years

?�Man, 27, had been in and out of hospital with stomach pain for a decade ?�Doctors discovered he had a condition called 'congenital megacolon' ?�His colon had swelled to twice its size and his heart shifted to the right ?�They removed a stool weighing nearly a stone that had become stuck A man had a stool weighing almost a stone surgically removed from his colon after suffering stomach pain for a decade.

The 27-year-old patient checked in at the Second People's Hospital in Chengdu, capital of south-west China's Sichuan Province, after complaining of a severe stomach ache.

The man, who is unidentified, said he had been in and out of the hospital for the past 10 years, but doctors were baffled as to what was causing his pain.

[caption id="attachment_18949" align="alignnone" width="634"] This image shows an X-ray of the 27-year-old Chinese man's enlarged colon, due to a condition called congenital megacolon. The whole shaded area seen is the man's bowel, which has swollen to twice its size.[/caption]

But this time, staff carried out a series of X-rays and scans,�the South China Morning Post reports.

These revealed the patient's�colon had swelled to twice its normal size from the effects of a condition known as 'congenital megacolon'.

The cause of his bulging large intestine was a 11lbs (5 kg) stool that had lodged itself in the colon - causing severe pain for years.

The stool was surgically removed the man is currently in recovery.

Congenital megacolon is a condition in which the large intestine dilates, and sometimes the colon's muscles also become paralysed.

This means they do not contract and relax to push faeces through the intestine, so waste becomes stuck and the person becomes constipated.

In extreme cases, a megacolon can lead to 'faecal tumours'.

These are hard masses inside the colon that need to be surgically removed.

Normally the condition is diagnosed in childhood, in infants who have a history of constipation from birth, as well as vomiting and a swollen abdomen, according to a paper in the journal Pediatrics.

'A considerable number of infants die of congenital megacolon in the first weeks of life,' the authors wrote in the paper.

Those that survive require frequent enemas, help passing their stools, or surgery.�

In the worst cases, the colon itself is removed.

HOW CAN AN 11LBS STOOL BECOME STUCK IN THE BOWEL?

The man's stool became stuck due to a condition called congenital megacolon, Dr Ayesha Akbar, consultant gastroenterologist at St Mark�s Hospital in Harrow, told MailOnline.

Congenital megacolon is a condition that you are born with, and�occurs in just one in 5,000 people, she said.

She continued: �During the normal birth proves as the baby is formed, nerve cells migrate down to the bowel.

[caption id="attachment_18950" align="alignnone" width="306"] The man was found to suffer from a condition called 'congenital megacolon'[/caption]

�They form a network of nerves called the myenteric plexus, which lies in the lining of the bowel,�which helps control bowel function.�

In people with congentical megacolon, these nerve cells don�t form properly, Dr Akbar, who is also a spokesperson for the British Society of Gastroenterology, said.��The bowel is essentially a tube of muscle.

'People with this condition have a lack of nerve fibre, and the muscle doesn�t relax, so the bowel can�t pass stools properly.� Usually the condition is picked up in childhood, as in the UK hospitals monitor babies for their meconium, their first stool, Dr Akbar added.

�If there�s a delay it makes us wonder if there�s this problem.'�Commenting on the case of the unidentified Chinese man, Dr Akbar continued: 'It sounds as though his stool has become so stuck together it has become compact and hard.��This is a severe case. Imagine carrying around 5kg of extra weight. That�s what this chap�s been doing.'

She explained that the man�s condition was extremely serious.�She told MailOnline: �If you leave a stool impacted so long you can perforate [pierce] the bowel, you have a higher chance of infection, getting sick and even death.�

�Normally, we would carry out surgery to remove the affected part of the bowel

�It sounds as though the stool was so compacted they�ve just removed the stool and not the bowel.��He may have to have part of his bowel removed in future to restore function.�

�By MADLEN DAVIES,�MAILONLINE