SHOCKING: Malaika Arora Khan & Arbaaz Khan Headed For Divorce

Shocked? So are we! But rumour has it that, Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan are headed for divorce. According to Spotboye.com, ''Malaika moved out of their home in Bandra, some months ago, but the news has surfaced only lately. The 42-year-old Malaika who was hosting a TV show with her 48-year-old husband, is said to have shifted to an apartment in the nearby Khar neighbourhood along with their teenage son . ''The apartment is located in a building where the in-laws of her sister Amrita Arora Ladak also reside.'' ''If Arbaaz has taken this badly, he's not showing it, and continues to host the show. As for Malaika, she is believed to be dating a businessman from the UK. At Salman Khan's birthday bashes last year, Malaika was very much present but seemed to be aloof from the partying crowd, according to those present at the events.'' the report stated. It is really surprising as last year only, Malaika Arora Khan told a leading daily that Arbaaz Khan is her anchor in life, ''He is my anchor and the most rock-solid person in my life. No matter however many ups and downs, he knows me thoroughly, sometimes better than what I know myself.'' Malaika Arora Khan further added, ''He is the most grounded person I have ever met. Nothing about him was superficial, he is just the way he is. It's so uncanny. Even before I had shot the MR coffee ad with him, Amu and I had gone clubbing one night when we saw Arbaaz and his friend Sajid Khan DJing.'' �filmibeat