Shocking: Katrina Kaif Goes Missing; Twitterati Calls it Publicity Stunt

Katrina Kaif has mysteriously gone missing since Monday morning. According to a Bollywood Hungama source, the actress was apparently asking for directions to Maharashtrian district Ratnagiri. "I saw Katrina madam speaking to one Mr. Sagar Jadhav from Ratnagiri, asking him about the directions to reach there. Although, I am not sure as to why she wanted to go to Ratnagiri," said Prakash Dalvi (name changed to protect identity). Another source revealed that the actress had been scouring Google maps trying to locate places in the state. However, investigative agencies apparently have been on it and are trying to track her phone using her IMEI number. Meanwhile, there are a bunch of theories around the disappearance doing the rounds on social media. While some say she has gone underground to avoid media attention, others tag it as a publicity stunt for a movie or a commercial. Here are some tweets on #KatrinaMissing: Gautham Girishankar: People tweetng about #KatrinaMissing. Do such PR campaigns work these days? It just seems lazy and easy but well there is always an audience Sadiya: WTF #KatrinaMissing ?? promotions of something going on I think .... #Bakwaassss Benita: #KatrinaMissing another marketing gimmick. Which movie this time & how bad is it that u had 2 resort 2 this? Shagun Garg: So just because a person needs privacy and doesn't want attention of the world you will term her as missing. Tch Tch #KatrinaMissing Being Akbar: How can a superstar like Katrina goes missing , she must be preparing for her upcoming movie! #KatrinaMissing Katrina will be next seen in Abhishek Kapoor's "Fitoor" alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.