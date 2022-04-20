Shocking: After Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh now takes a dig at Raftar!

Mumbai:�Singer-actor Honey Singh took a dig at rapper Raftar and said he does not know him, just days after the latter called him "an insecure girl". At a recent event, Honey, 33, was asked if he feels rapper Badshah, the "Lungi Dance" hitmaker's ex-collaborator, had taken over the music scene in his absence. To the poser, Honey had quipped, "There is a difference between Rolls Royce and Nano." Reacting to his statement, Raftar, who is Badshah's close friend, had slammed Honey calling him insecure. When asked about Raftar's comment, Honey told PTI, "I don't know who he is!" The two were earlier part of a music group and were frequent collaborators, before Honey went solo with his work. The "Love Dose" musician also spoke about why he opened up about his bipolar disorder, which forced him to take a break from music. "As an artist, I think I am the property of my fans so they deserve to know what I was going through." When asked about the reports that he is composing a song in superstar Salman Khan-starrer "Sultan", Honey said, "There is nothing of that sort happening right now."