Shocking Video! Woman stabbed 24 times by jilted lover in Delhi, dies

A 21-year old woman died after being stabbed 22 times by a jilted lover on Tuesday morning in full public view here, police said. The woman has been identified as Karuna, a resident of Burari area in north Delhi. She was a teacher at Novel Reaches School, police said. "The woman was stabbed publicly in Burari area at 9 a.m. by the accused, named Surender Singh, 34, who was known to her. No one came to her rescue," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Madhur Verma told reporters. "He was later chased by the public and beaten up and handed over to police," the officer added. The officer said, "The assailant had been troubling the woman since a year or so. The family had�lodged a complaint four-five months back and both the families had reached a compromise." Karuna was declared brought dead at a trauma centre in ISBT, police said. "There were 24 stab wounds on the deceased's body," the officer added. According to police, the assailant owns a shop and his divorce case was going on. --IANS