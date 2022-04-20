Shocking ISIS video: English-speaking 10-year-old boy beheads hostage, warns America

The child, who is thought to be around 14-years-old, calls on Western fights to meet him. A chilling ISIS video has emerged showing an English-speaking child beheading a hostage. The gruesome video, filmed in the vile terror group's slick style, was released onto the internet this afternoon and includes the child issuing a threat to the United States. The horrifying execution comes at the end of the near 17 minute-long video, soon to be published here - which earlier includes an interview with the condemned man. It begins with a child, with his young face in full view, leading a man in an orange jumpsuit through a wooded area. He comes to a stop and has his hostage kneel in front of him.

The camera then stops on a razor sharp knife the child is holding by his side. As Arabic music plays in the background, the child, who appears to be no more than 14-years-old, then speaks directly to the camera. He says: "Oh America, these are the soldiers you armed and you spent money on to fight the Sharia of Allah." He later adds: "I wish to meet you on the hills of Dabiq". Although the child is speaking in English, it is not clear if he is British. The horrifying video concludes with the child taking a deep breath before pushing the kneeling man to the floor, standing over him and then cutting his head off. As in other horrifying ISIS videos, the victim's decapitated head is placed on his back as the camera pans away. It is not the first time a juvenile has been used by the vile terror group. Footage released in early January shows a masked Briton carrying out the brutal murder of five men he accuses of spying for the UK. The horror clip ends with a child from the UK hailing the deaths, saying: "We will kill the Kuffar (unbelievers) over there." The grandad of the English child seen vowing to kill Westerners on the earlier IS murder video has blasted the boy�s mum for letting him take part in the sick stunt. Sunday Dare begged daughter Grace, who changed her name to Khadijah after converting to Islam and fleeing to Syria in 2012, to bring the youngster home from the war-torn country. And he insisted the boy, called Isa and believed to be around five years old, is unhappy living with the IS thugs. Sunday, who also uses the name Henry, said he recognised the lad the moment he saw him at the end of a video in which British IS terror suspect Siddhartha Dhar, dubbed Jihadi John II, ordered the execution of five men accused of being British spies. Little Isa declares: �We will kill kuffar (non-believers).� Sunday said: �It�s �propaganda. They are just using a small boy. He doesn�t know anything, he�s a small boy. They are just using him as a shield. �It�s my grandson. I can�t disown him. I know him very well.� Speaking about 24-year-old Khadijah, who left home in Deptford, South East London with Isa and married a Swedish IS fighter, Sunday said he has spoken to his daughter recently. But he added: �I keep on ignoring her calls because she has brought shame on to our family and to herself. "My grandson doesn�t like it over there. I don�t trust her. �I don�t want to be beheaded if I visit her over there.� Asked what should happen to �Khadijah, who has another son called Abdur Rahman said to be four, if she returns, he replied: �Let her face the music first.� Khadijah�s mum Oyenike refused to comment on the video tonight. But one neighbour said: �She is �absolutely shocked by �everything that has happened with her daughter and completely beside herself with worry. "No doubt she will be even more concerned if her grandchildren are being put in danger.� Sunday said his daughter told him she was going to study in Egypt but later rang him from IS controlled Syria. She had allegedly been �brainwashed by radicals at an Islamic centre attended by the vile killers of soldier Lee Rigby. �Mirror