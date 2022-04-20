Shocking! Three US teens live-stream sex acts on Facebook

New York: Police are looking for three teens in the US who skipped school to live-stream themselves engaging in sex acts on Facebook to their classmates, a media report said. On January 14, 2016, four juvenile students viewed a livestream on the social media website using their cell phones during health class at 1 pm. The students said the videos show a 14-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy engaging in sex acts, the report added. Police in Milwaukee city of the US are asking Facebook to hand over all the information it has on the account of a 14-year-old girl. From pictures, status history and videos to user information like name, email, and IP address, a report on CBS58.com said. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Public Schools released a statement saying in January, staff became aware of a video depicting inappropriate conduct that took place outside of school and off campus. "The school immediately notified proper authorities and cooperated with the investigation. We took appropriate disciplinary action against those involved, which would be in addition to any outside consequences they may face," the statement said. A Milwaukee County search warrant notes that the two juvenile girls in the video could be charged with "exposing a child to harmful material" while the 15-year-old boy that participated in the sexual acts was not listed as a suspect on the warrant. The video was viewed by students at Barack Obama School but was not filmed there. The two girls in the videos attend the school but according to the school principal, the two suspects skipped school after the first period, the report said. �IANS