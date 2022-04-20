Shocking! Qandeel Baloch was drugged before she was strangled, confesses brother Waseem!

Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch was murdered by her brother Waseem In Multan. She was apparently drugged before being strangled by her brother Waseem. The brother of Pakistani model-cum-actress Qandeel Baloch has confessed that he drugged and strangled his sister to death in the name of �honour�. Baloch�s brother was arrested by police on Saturday night after she was strangled to death in her house in Multan early in the morning. Her father claimed that she was killed by her younger brother, Waseem, in the name of honour, Dawn online reported. Waseem said �she brought dishonour to the Baloch name� due to risque videos and statements that she posted on social media. �There are other issues as well� Like the maulvi issue,� Waseem said, referring to a recent controversy surrounding Baloch�s selfies with Mufti Qavi. �I gave her a tablet and then strangled her.��A police official in Multan said Waseem fled to �Dera Ghazi Khan with two of his friends� after killing the attractive Qandeel Baloch. He said the police were working on catching his friends, and will only be able to determine their involvement after speaking to them. The model�s father, Muhammad Azeem in an FIR said Waseem was against her working in showbiz and had taken this extreme step at the behest of his brother Mohammad Aslam Shaheen. Baloch shot to fame in 2014 through her self-promotion and suggestive �selfies� posted on social media. She had tens of thousands of followers. In fat, her recent song Ban opposite Aryan Khan saw 13 lakh views. She has always been know for her bold statements and her provocative videos but the other lesser known fact is that Qandeel fought against misogyny and stood up for women rights. The pakistani model was unabashed about her statements and �always believed in being herself. �Bollywood Life