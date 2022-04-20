Shocking! Miley Cyrus participates in the New York Film Festival with her bondage video Tongue Tied

Miley Cyrus is now officially a porn star� of sorts. The singer recently submitted a bondage themed short film of hers to the New York Film Festival held in Brooklyn, NYC from February 27 to March 1. The black-n-white video titled Tongue Tied, is a little more than 2 and a half minutes. Though, Miley has not gone completed naked or indulged in pornographic acts, the video is suggestive of sexual poses. And trust me, it is anything but arousing! I�m not against BDSM, but funny animated eyes and masks and creepy eyelashes don�t really say �Erotic.� Wearing a black latex underwear and a barely-covering-the-chest black tape, the pop star is seen suspended upside down and performing acrobats. She also pull on a blind fold in a very 50 shades manner. Later in the video the Adore You singer adds a fishnet to her attire and is seen shedding black oil painted tears that she goes on to rub all over her chest, stomach and back. Founder of the adult film festival, Simon Leahy reportedly said to a US daily, �It�s a pop take on S&M. She�s (Miley) starting to become more of a contemporary artist. Well don�t know about Miley, I sure am left tongue tied after watching this weird video. Take a look at this so called porno and let me know what you think of Miley�s stint�