SHOCKING! Leaked phone conversation of Kamaal R Khan revealing Karan Johar paid him Rs 25 lakh to badmouth Shivaay!

Hear what self proclaimed no. 1 critic and trade analyst Kamaal R Khan has to say. https://t.co/wRc7moSlsZ � Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 1, 2016

#ADHMTeaser released Few hours ago n it has left #Shivaay much behind in survey means clash like #Rustom n #MohenjoDaro is going to happen. � KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2016

Result-10% more ppl want to watch #AeDilHaiMushkil means Ajay should avoid clash otherwise destruction is confirm. https://t.co/u9VqLkHXCh � KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2016

I personally suggest Ajay Devgan to avoid clash with #ADHM Coz #Shivaay has to do min200Cr business at DBO to recover 150Cr investment only. � KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2016

Only Youngsters watch films 2-3 times and they like Ranbir kapoor, @AnushkaSharma n Fawwad so they are going to watch #ADHM not #Shivaay! � KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2016

Ajay Devgan is showing here that how will public watch #Shivaay in theatres. https://t.co/lGLG29z50J � KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2016

A clip of Kumar Mangat Pathak, producer and Ajay Devgn's business associate talking to KRK is doing rounds on the internet where the latter reveals that Dharma head honcho paid him Rs 25 lakh to get praises for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and talk ill about Ajay's Shivaay. When Pathak questions KRK about his recent tweets where he took on Shivaay and even suggested that Devgn avoid clashing with KJo's film…

KRK in this clip talks about being paid Rs 25 lakhs and how he has to appreciate Karan. KRK also adds that Ajay Devgn did not respond to his birthday wish sms in the same conversation. Here listen in to the leaked clip…For those of you who arrived late to the party, Ajay had announced that he would release his film Shivaay in Diwali 2016 on October 28. More recently Karan Johar too revealed that he would be coming with his multi starrer on the same day. Obviously there was a storm brewing and we had an inkling, but we had no clue that this professional fight was going to get so unethical.