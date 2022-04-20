Shocking! ISIS Jihadists use 4-year-old boy as suicide bomber in Syria

Al�Shirqat: The Islamic State(ISIS) militants in recent times strapped a bomb to a young boy in Iraq�s Saladin Governorate for the purpose of suicide bombing in the Al-Shirqat district of Iraq. Engaging upon its popular beliefs of violence and terrorism, this shocking incident comes at a time when the terrorists executed the father only a week back�for being part of �an attack on one of their outposts a month ago. Incidentally two ISIS fighters were killed in the event. �The Iraqi government and its allies in the U.S. coalition and Iran-trained Hashid Shaabi are fighting continued offensives to regain territories lost to IS forces that spilled over from Syria last year, particularly in the Anbar, Saladin and Nineveh provinces,��United Press International�had reported. ISIS has established a stronghold in the town of Al-Shirqat since the month of June last year combating successfully against any opposition in the area. It has also been further reported by many local news sources about the group engaging in many atrocities across Iraq. It also further stated that the militant outfit had in recent times wiped out a village after its residents had protested against the group�s violent activities in the area. ISIS exploded �a bomb that was attached to a four-year-old child through a remote-controlled device so that his organs would be blown apart. ISIS executed the boy�s father a week ago who they accused of participating in an attack on one their outposts a month ago that killed two ISIS gunmen,� said�Senior official, Jabar el-Maamouri�in the Iraqi national organization,Popular Mobilization Forces