SHOCKING! Dream Girl actor drowns while filming for a documentary

TV actor Mohin Khan is feared drowned in river Jiabharali at Tipi near Bhalukpung along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, a senior police official said today. The Mumbai based actor and producer drowned in the river last evening at around 4.30 pm when he went down to take bath before beginning to swim across to the other side, Sonitpur district Superintendent of Police Sanjukta Parashar said. So far there was no information available here about the whereabouts of Khan even as rescue teams were working downstream to search for him, Parashar said. An NDRF team accompanied with the rafting group of Nameri Eco-Camp was on a search operation to trace out Mohin Khan, she added. Before taking lunch, the actor wanted to have a bath and accordingly went down to the river when he slipped on a mossy boulder and fell into water with high currents, eyewitnesses said. According to information available here, Khan was in the area with a five-member team of a national channel for a documentary film on tourism with the theme 'Traveler XP' with the backdrop of North East region. The team was 'camping' at Bhalukpung Eco-Camp for filming the documentary, the sources said. Bhalukpung is in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh and about 120 km from Tezpur.