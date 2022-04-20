SHOCKING! Comedy Nights With Kapil to come to an end on January 17!

Kapil Sharma who doesn�t usually talk about such issues to the media, chose to open up about the situation. The most loved and the most successful comedy show on Indian television is soon going to air its finale� Ace comedian Kapil Sharma�s Comedy Nights With Kapil, which has been entertaining people since past three years will be concluding it�s run in January 2016. And worst of all, this is not happening on a happy note. The reason behind this sudden decision to end the series is the result of the bitter experience faced by Kapil Sharma by the channel. Comedy Nights With Kapil makers and crew feel that their show was being sidelined and more focus was being shed on the new series Comedy Nights Bachao. A source close to Kapil�s show shared with a daily how they were misinformed about the new show, instead of titling it Roast, as planned, it was titled Comedy Nights Bachao and also the stars and gags being featured on the show are more than often same, which takes away the limelight from Kapil�s show. Kapil Sharma who doesn�t usually talks about such issues to the media, chose to open up about the situation. �Yes, it�s true. We told them we would go off air in December, but since they didn�t have a replacement ready, they requested us to continue till January 17. We started on a good note and put in immense hard work to maintain the quality.