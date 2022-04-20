SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 9 finalist Mandana Karimi EVICTED from Salman Khan�s show!

Mandana has been a favourite for Bigg Boss and Salman since the start of the show... We have a huge scoop and you won�t believe what is going to happen� The Finale of Bigg Boss 9 is all set to take place on Saturday and while many viewers were disappointed by this season and have termed it as �boring,� everyone is excited about the finale. Four finalists � Rishabh Sinha, Rochelle Maria Rao, Mandana Karimi and Prince Narula were supposed to make it to the finale and while everyone has been voting for their favourite, we have one news that will disappoint a few of you all. Our inside source revealed to us that Mandana Karimi, who was a strong contender to win the show, will be eliminated from the show tonight. Our source had mentioned, �Rishabh and Mandana looked strong to win the show. However, Mandana Karimi will be eliminated today and hence, her run will end. Now, it is a straight fight between Rishabh, Rochelle and Prince.� Mandana has been a favourite for Bigg Boss and Salman since the start of the show. However, with her �I don�t care attitude� she lost out on the favouritism and Salman started bashing her. Though she wasn�t punished for the various rules she broke, we guess the makers thought that she wouldn�t be a deserving winner coz she hadn�t performed that well. Many performances have been planned for the Bigg Boss 9 Finale as the ex-contestants and few other TV celebs come on the popular show. Katrina Kaif will also be seen promoting her upcoming film, Fitoor on the show. We can also revealed that Katrina and Salman will announce the winner together. Isn�t that amazing? �Bollywood Life