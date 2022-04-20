Shocking! 30 Children Die In Gorakhpur Hospital After Oxygen Supply Cut

Gorakhpur: As many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in last 48 hours at Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital, reported ANI today. The children died allegedly after oxygen supply was cut. Gorakhpur is Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's former Parliamentary constituency. Earlier, on August 9, UP Chief Minister had gone to the hospital for inspection. According to ABP News, the hospital to pay of Rs 66 Lakh to a company. But as the cost was not paid, the oxygen supply was allegedly stopped, resulting in the tragic incident.

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela confirmed the death of children in the last 48 hours at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College. However, he didn't confirm the reason. "Total 30 deaths in last 48 hours," he told ANI.

Earlier in May 2017, as per PTI report, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched a campaign to eradicate the deadly encephalitis disease that claims the lives of hundreds of children every year in Uttar Pradesh. He stressed on awareness and public participation for the success of the campaign that has been rolled out in 38 districts in the worst-affected eastern region of the state.

"We eradicated diseases like polio and filaria and now encephalitis is our target," he said after launching the campaign here. Some 40,000 children have died of the disease in the past four decades in the region. "Today's campaign has been started with the aim of eradicating encephalitis of all kinds — Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES)– and making the state encephalitis-free in the coming few years," he said. The chief minister said that though the programme was on all over the country with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is taken up with special vigour in the state where more than 38 districts have been hit by the killer disease. "Besides awareness (about the disease), people's participation is essential (to overcome the challenge) and we will make an appeal to common people to pay importance to hygiene and consume only clean drinking water," he said.