SHOCKING!!! KVS Pensioners not paid pension of July till 3 August

The pension of KVS pensioners for the month of July was not paid till 3 August which is normally paid on the second last or last day of the month. This is due to the lack of coordination of KVS officials, Ministry of HRD and Ministry of Finance. The pension of KVS pensioners are not revised and paid as per 7th Pay Commission also . It is also shocking that the DA/ DR due to KVS pensioners wef Jul. 2016 and Jan 2017 is also not being paid. It is interesting to note that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has more than 1100 KVs which are called the pace setting institutions. The best performing image of today's KVS is based on the hard work and dedication of their teachers who are sufferers now as pensioners. KVS pensioners are meeting with KVS officials to redress their grievances but in vein. Modi Govt should take a note on this issue to act fast.