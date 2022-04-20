Shoaib Akhtar wants Salman Khan to play him if a biopic on his life is produced

New Delhi: Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as 'Rawalpindi Express', says it is for his fans and filmmakers to decide whether a film based on his life should be made or not. But he wants Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan to play his role �in the biopic, if that happens�. From "Bhaag Milkha, Bhaag" to "Mary Kom" to �Sultan� and �Azhar�, biopics on sports stars seem to be the flavour of the season in Bollywood. And Shoaib Akhtar, who will be seen judging an upcoming comedy show "Indian Mazak League", agrees with it. �I know that is the trend these days, but I am no one to decide that. If people think that my life is interesting and inspiring, then they can make a movie out of it. If not, then let it be. It is for fans and filmmakers to decide,� Akhtar told IANS in an email interview from Rawalpindi, Pakistan. And should that happen, Akhtar has his preference. �I�d like to see Salman Khan playing my role in the biopic, if that happens.� For now, Akhtar will be seen on the small screen only judging the comedy show with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.