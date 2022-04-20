SHO In UP Suspended For Giving 'Lessons' In Corruption

Rae Bareli: A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district has been suspended after his audio clip, in which he is heard giving 'lessons' in corruption to his subordinates went viral on the social media on Wednesday.

The suspended police inspector was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kheero police station.

In the 3.59-minute audio clip, Mani Shankar Tiwari is heard telling subordinates how he managed to run a police outpost because of his connections with an MLA and a minister in the previous government.

In the same audio, Tiwari is heard telling juniors, "In charge ka kaam hai management karna, aur aapka apradh karna" (The work of in charge is to manage things, while your work is to commit crime).

Tiwari is also heard citing how during his stint as a police outpost in charge of Kalli Paschim in the Kotwali police station, he earned lots of money. "Nobody, was able to remove me because of my links with a block pramukh who has good rapport with a cabinet minister in the previous government," Tiwari boasts. Superintendent of police, Rae Bareli, Swapnil Mamgain said that the inspector was suspended with immediate effect. "We have also ordered an inquiry against the cop," the SP added.