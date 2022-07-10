SHO in Hyderabad booked for raping wife of accused arrested by him earlier, police official on run

Hyderabad (Telangana) : A Station House Officer (SHO) in Hyderabad has been booked and suspended from the service for allegedly raping the wife of an accused arrested by him .The accused was identified as Nageshwar Rao.The police officer was posted as the Circle inspector or SHO of Maredpally police station when he allegedly raped the woman, attacked her husband, threatened him with a revolver, and kidnapped them on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.A case of rape, criminal trespass, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and under Arms Act

On July 7, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Inspector Nageshwar trespassed into the complainant's house at Vanasthalipuram and beat her and rape her.

In the meantime, the complainant's husband reached there and kicked the door and beat the Inspector with sticks.





Nageshwar threatened the complainant and her husband with the revolver and threatened them to vacate Hyderabad; if they did not vacate, then a brothel case will be filed against them.





He then forcibly took the couple in his car towards Ibrahimpatnam. While they are going in a car, they met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam lake in the morning on July 8, 2022.

The car met with an accident on the way, and the complainant and her husband escaped from there and lodged a complaint with the police.





Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand has suspended Nageshwar from service pending a detailed enquiry and investigation. (ANI)