SHO, Another Policeman Arrested For Tipping Off Dubey

Kanpur: The UP Police, on Wednesday, arrested suspended Chaubeypur Station Officer Vinay Tiwari who had allegedly helped gangster Vikas Dubey.

Sub-Inspector K.K. Sharma has also been arrested.

The two police personnel were arrested after their call detail records confirmed that the two had called up Dubey and informed him of the impending police raid on his house early on Friday.

When the police team reached Dubey''s house in Bikru village, the gangster and his accomplices opened fire and eight police were killed on the spot.

Tiwari and Sharma were suspended on Sunday and have now been arrested, said SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar Prabha. --IANS