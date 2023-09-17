Shivraj govt launches ‘Ladli Bhena Awas Yojana’ ahead of MP polls

Bhopal: Relying on its previous women centric scheme ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ launched three months ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government has now taken it forward and launched a housing scheme under similar name as the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh near.

CM Chouhan on Sunday launched the housing scheme ‘Ladli Bhena Awas Yojana’ at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal. Chouhan launched the scheme by filling the first application for a woman.

Under the scheme, the families, who were left out from the benefit of facilities under various housing schemes, will get their houses under the ‘Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana'. The government has estimated that around five lakh beneficiaries will benefit from the scheme.

Application forms will be received from the beneficiaries from September 17 to October 5. The government notification said that the applications for ‘Ladli Bahna Awas Yojana’ will be made available to Gram Panchayats by the Janpad Panchayats.

“Beneficiaries having the prescribed eligibility in the housing scheme will fill all the points in the application form provided by the Gram Panchayat and submit the form to the Gram Panchayat. They will be given acknowledgment of the application by the Secretary/Village Employment Assistant. Along with the application form, self-attested copies of Samagra ID, Aadhar Number, Bank Account Number, Job Card (if available), Ladli Bahna Registration Number (only for the beneficiaries of Ladli Bahna Scheme) will have to be submitted,” it said.

Panchayat wise list of applications received by the CEO Janpad Panchayat will be sent to the Chief Executive Officer District Panchayat within a week of the last date of receipt of applications.

Before announcing this housing scheme, CM Chouhan announced to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana. The sale of LPG cylinders under the subsidised rate will begin on September 1, the state government said.

—IANS