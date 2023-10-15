Shivraj Chouhan Should Read BJP's History: Congress' Harish Rawat

Haridwar: Congress leader Harish Rawat on Saturday hit out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after the latter said Congress always belittled the tribal people in the state.

Harish Rawat said that (CM) Shivraj Singh should read the history of his own party first and then attempt to "teach others".

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan belongs to that ideology, people belonging to which said publicly that Congress is bringing reservation so that insufficient people can reach the Parliament just for support when Congress was bringing reservation for STs and SCs. Shivraj Singh should read the history of his own party first and then teach us anything," Harish Rawat said.

CM Chouhan on Saturday said that Congress always belittled the tribal people in the state and never respected the tribal leaders.

"Congress has always belittled the tribal people. It is the Congress that has never respected tribal leaders. Be it Tantya Mama, Bhima Nayak, Raghunath Shah, Shankar Shah, Rani Durgawati or Birsa Bhagwan, we are building their memorials but the Congress made memorials of people from only one family," CM Chouhan said.

He further claimed that it was Congress that stopped the scheme of depositing a monthly aid of Rs 1000 for backward tribal women belonging to Baiga, Bharia and Sahira tribes.

He added that the (Congress) party also probably decided to stop the 'Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna scheme' and tweets were being made that Mama (referring to himself) would deposit money secretly. Yes, he would deposit. It was an ongoing scheme. It couldn't be stopped. It was beneficial to 1.32 crore women.

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez hit back at CM Chouhan's remark saying that the tribal community also knew very well that BJP is anti-tribal.

"The Congress Party has always kept the tribals as partners in the government and the organisation. Madhya Pradesh has had two Deputy Chief Ministers from the tribal community in its history and both from the Congress Party (Jamuna Devi and Shivbhanu Solankhi). The tribal community also knows very well that BJP is anti-tribal," Hafeez said.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election will be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting will take place on December 3. —ANI