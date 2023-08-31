Shivraj cabinet nod to compensate Rs 450 LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries

Bhopal: With eyes firmly set on the Assembly elections due later this year, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday approved the proposal to compensate Rs 450 on per gas cylinder purchased by Ujjawala connection beneficiaries.



The announcement was made by CM Chouhan during an event in Bhopal a couple of days back.



Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chouhan has announced that the state government would provide the cooking gas cylinder at Rs 450.



Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led MP cabinet approved this proposal two days after the Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to reduce the price of LPG cooking cylinders by Rs 200.



After slashing the price of gas cylinder by Rs 200, a 14-kg LPG cylinder would cost Rs 900, and now the state government has also announced to compensate Rs 450 through direct benefit transfer (DBT), state home minister Narottam Mishra, who also spokesperson of MP government told the press on Thursday.



“Beneficiaries under the Centre’s Ujjwala scheme would receive the compensation amount within the next few days, while the process of providing the same benefit to other consumers will also be initiated soon,” Mishra said.



The minister informed that cabinet has also approved some other key proposals on Thursday, including the construction of a four-lane of worth Rs 2,981.65 crore.



“The cabinet has approved a proposal to increase the incentive amount of ASHA workers from Rs 2,000 to Rs. 6,000. The incentive amount of ASHA supervisors has been increased from Rs 350 to Rs 500 and maximum.”

—IANS