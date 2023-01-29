Shivpal Yadav made general secretary in new SP national executive

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were named as the national president and national general secretary, respectively, of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday.

After reuniting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll in December 2017 after the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, an uncle and nephew team that had split up in 2016 have been unable to reconcile their differences.

The SP announced its 62-person national executive on Sunday and shared the list on its Twitter account.—Inputs from Agencies