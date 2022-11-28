Shivpal Yadav is compared to a pendulum: Yogi

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh (The Hawk): Shivpal Yadav, the leader of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), has a condition that, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken on the characteristics of a pendulum that swings from one side to the other.

The Chief Minister added, "Some people have become a football," while speaking to his first electoral rally in Mainpuri. They need to make sure they're not treated like one. We all witnessed Shivpal Yadav sitting on a chair's handle not long ago despite not even being offered one.

Adityanath added that because a pendulum has no target in life, one should never be one.

The FIFA football tournament is now in progress. Like in football, when someone rotates around, one kicks from this side and the other kicks from the opposite side. That unfortunate man can only dance. Some individuals have turned into motionless footballs. Avoid turning into a football, please. We must proceed with self-respect and respect for others with tremendous clarity.

He continued, "You must vote for Raghuraj Singh Shakya in this by-election because the Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded him to defend this honour and self-respect.

Adityanath had before praised Mulayam Singh Yadav at the outset of his speech.

He said that "Netaji" (Mulayamblessings )'s were responsible for the BJP's victories in the Lok Sabha elections in Azamgarh and Rampur, and he predicted that Mainpuri would soon see the blooming of the party's symbol, the lotus.

