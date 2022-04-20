Shivpal Will Re-Contest His Seat If Disqualified

Etawah: Shivpal Singh Yadav, estranged uncle of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, has announced that he has already left the party and is ready to re-contest from Jaswantnagar assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

The statement of Mr Yadav, who floated a new Pragatsheel Samajwadi Party Lohia( PSPL) before the last Lok Sabha polls, comes a week after Samajwadi Party moves a petition in the state Assembly for his disqualification as a SP member from Jaswantnagar seat.

Mr Yadav was elected as a SP member from Jaswantnagar seat in 2017 and continue to be its member.

While making the announcement, he also hoped that SP patriach and his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav campaign for him during the bypolls.

Addressing a press conference here at his residence, Mr Yadav admitted that he had resigned from SP way back and now it is up to the SP what action it takes.

"I am ready to re-contest from Jaswantnagar seat and the voters of the constituency will decide my fate. Till now no one has defeated me in this place and Mulayam Singh Yadav should also campaign for me," he said. Giving reason that why Mulayam Singh Yadav should campaign for him, Shivpal said, "In the Lok Sabha polls I personally campaigned for my elder brother from Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat along with my supporters. Now it's his turn to support me. We will invite him to for campaigning." In the last Lok Sabha polls, Shivpal contested from Ferozabad seat, but could only manage 90,000 votes. However, he ensured defeat of his nephew Akshay, son of Prof Ram Gopal Yadav , who though received five time more votes than Shivpal but lost to BJP candidate.

Once known as an heir to Mulayam Singh Yadav in the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal has been winning the Jaswantnagar seat since 1996. But the bypolls, when it happens, will witness a keen tussle of vote between the SP and Shvipal with role of the BJP would have to be seen. Last week, Samajwadi Party had moved a petition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly seeking disqualification of party member Shivpal Singh Yadav. SP legislature party leader Ram Govind Choudhury moved an application before the Assembly secretariat seeking disqualification of Shivpal Yadav as a member of the house. UNI