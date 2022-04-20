Shivpal To Skip Holi Celebration At His Native Saifai This Year

Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia(PSPL) founder Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has announced to contest against his nephew from Ferozabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, will be giving Holi celebrations at his native Saifai in Etawah district a miss owing to rising tension within the family.

Shivpal, younger brother of Mulayam Singh Yadav, had announced 31 candidates of his party on Tuesday which included his name too, will not visit Saifai this Holi citing his busy schedule for Lok Sabha polls. But sources within the party said here on Wednesday that as Akhilesh Yadav and Prof Ram Gopal Yadav are slated to be in Saifai during Holi hence Shivpal would stay away from his native place this time.

Holi festivities in native Saifai have been bonding time for the Yadav clan wherein SP leaders, including Shivpal, Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam Singh, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and others used to assemble and soak in the festival of colours with workers, kin and friends. Samajwadi Party sources on the other hand said Akhilesh Yadav and his family are likely to go to Saifai to celebrate Holi. They said that Mulayam Singh would also follow the tradition and celebrate Holi in his native town, now a tehsil headquarters.

Differences within the Yadav family surfaced in 2016, when Mulayam Singh sacked his son Akhilesh Yadav as the state SP chief. Then, Mulayam was the national SP president.

In a swift retaliation, Akhilesh divested senior minister and his uncle Shivpal Yadav of important posts. Mulayam Singh ultimately sided with his son even after the humiliating defeat in 2017 Assembly polls.

Though Shivpal Yadav contested the 2017 UP Assembly poll on a Samajwadi Party ticket from Jaswantnagar in Etawah, his nephew and then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav campaigned against his uncle.

Later, in September, 2018, Shivpal after floating his own party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal had said, "It's no longer uncle and nephew and Akhilesh Yadav is just a political rival for me.'' UNI