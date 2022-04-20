Shivpal Rules Out Merger With SP, Claims To Form Govt In 2022

Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday ruled out merger with the Samajwadi Party and claimed that his party will form government on its own in 2022 polls.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr Yadav rubbished reports regarding the possibility of a merger between his party and the SP in some newspapers and news channels. He said that there is no question of the PSPL merging with anyone, be it SP or any other party.

The PSPL has braced itself to form a government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, he claimed. The PSPL president said, "Our first goal for the 2022 elections will be to strengthen the organisational structure and we have started working in this direction." Responding to a question regarding the party being unable to even open its account in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the PSPL president said that his party had recently come into existence at the time of the General elections and the party symbol was also allocated one month before the polls. Despite this, he said, the party portrayed the courage to fight elections in various constituencies and through these elections, all major parties got an inkling of the PSPL's strengths. Praising UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Yadav said that there is no question of raising doubts on the CM's honesty and loyalty but his ministers and officers do not want to get out of their air-conditioned rooms and hence, corruption in the state has increased as compared to earlier times. UNI