Shivpal Meets Amit Shah

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav in a surprise move met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi today. However, Mr Yadav refused to speak to media about the meeting saying no such meeting took place and it was only the figment of imagination of the media. The SP sources, however, told that Mr Yadav was camping in Delhi since Tuesday to meet Mr Shah. After meeting the BJP president, he returned to Lucknow yesterday. Earlier on April 5, Mr Yadav had met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his son Aditya Yadav. The meeting of Shivpal Yadav has triggered speculations that he is attempting to join the BJP as he has been marginalised in the SP by his nephew Akhilesh Yadav and he sees no future for himself in the party. Sources, however said Shivpal Yadav, through his meetings with Mr Adityanath and Mr Shah, is mounting pressure on Akhilesh Yadav to initiate the unity efforts in the party and end the discord within the first family of the party. A Rajya Sabha MP of the SP said this kind of deadlock at the very top of the party cannot be allowed to continue for an indefinite period as it has already taken a heavy toll in the form of the worst ever poll debacle of the party in recent state assembly elections. The feud in the first family of the party came to the fore in September 2016 and continues unabated. "Instead of drawing the lessons from the poll debacle with both the factions trying to paint each other as the villain rather then thinking of the challenged ahead. We have to face the election of the urban local bodies and the by election to two assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in coming months and the party seems to be clueless," said the RS MP. 'The open offer given by Mayawati for alliance with any party for the future political battle will also add to the pressure on Akhilesh Yadav to respond the live up to the expectations of his supporters. Before responding to Bahujan Samaj party offer Akhilesh Yadav will have to restore order in his party and end the dispute'', said the SP leader. The SP leaders, however, expect little from both the factions as both seems to be adamant to fight till the end. The battle of supremacy within the SP has reached an interesting stage where both uncle Shivpal Yadav and nephew Akhilesh Yadav are waiting for other to strike first. Shivpal wants to desert the party and Akhilesh wants to throw him out of the party. Shivpal is in the process of forming new party and Akhilesh is waiting for that day. Yet both the factions have refrained so far from firing the salvo. The rift within the first family of the SP is growing with each passing day and the prospects of reconciliation are nil.