Shivpal Lauds Party Leadership For Gorakhpur, Phulpur Win

Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, though lauding the leadership of the party, has congratulated the party workers, people of the constituencies for victory in bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the leader kept mum on Wednesday when the results were announced but on Thursday he tweeted to thank the party workers.

He tweeted," Lot of congratulations to the people and party workers of Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha bypolls results. Congratulations also to the workers, good leadership and to the winning candidates. I think this win will set a milestone on the fight for social justice."

While Shivpal praised the SP leadership for the victory in the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls, he did not take the name of his nephew Akhilesh Yadav under whose leadership the party managed to defeat BJP which is currently in power in the state.

Shivpal's congratulatory tweet came several months after he was locked in a bitter struggle for power with his niece Akhilesh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav had called his party's win in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections as a victory of social justice, saying the verdict of the people shows that the voters are angry with the BJP.

In a huge blow to the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party won both the Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur which were vacated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had backed its bitter rival the SP.

The SP candidate in Gorakhpur, Pravin Nishad defeated his nearest rival Upendra Dutt Shukla (BJP). In Phulpur too, the SP candidate, Nagendra Singh Patel, defeated its nearest rival Kaushlendra Singh Patel of BJP.

In 2014, the BJP stunningly won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats while one of its allies secured two.

The SP had won from five seats and the Congress two while BSP had drawn a blank. UNI