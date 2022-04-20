Shivpal Cross Votes, Supports Kovind, Except For One, All 403 MLAs Voted In UP

Lucknow: Going against the Samajwadi Party directive, MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav today cross voted in the Presidential poll in Uttar Pradesh and except for one SP MLA all the 403 Assembly members of the state voted in the polling today. Except for SP member Abrar Ahmed, who is member from Isauli in Sultanpur district, all the 403 members had cast their votes along with three MPs -- Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM and UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti. Mr Shivpal, uncle of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, informed to the media that he had voted in favour of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind. "Mr Kovind is a secular person and is a man of reputation. I and Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) along with many others have decided to support him. He is winning the poll. We were not consulted before SP decided to support Opposition candidate Meira Kumar," he said while hitting out at his nephew. When asked if his support to Mr Kovind was not a breach in secular block against BJP, Mr Shivpal claimed that the NDA candidate was more secular than the opposition's. Mr Shivpal also posted his comment on the social media saying that on the directive of Mulayam Singh Yadav, he had voted for the NDA candidate. However, SP legislature party leader Ram Govind Choudhury and another senior leader Mohammad Azam claimed that Mr Shivpal had too voted for Ms Meira and claimed that this election was a contest between two ideologies. "We have won the election, even if the results goes against us as we have proved ourselves in defending our ideology," said former Minister Azam Khan. Three Independent MLAs, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya along with two others, have also reported to have voted for the NDA candidate. A close associate of Mr Shivpal said here that Mr Mulayam also voted for Mr Kovind in New Delhi. More UNI