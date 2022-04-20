Shivpal Contradicts Akhilesh's Charge Of EVMs During Civic Polls

Mainpuri: Talking against the party president Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav has given clean chit to the Electronic Voting Machines(EVMs) saying that if there was any such tampering then he would have not won the elections in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"There is no proof about tampering of the EVMs and people were making wild allegations," he said.

Yadav, who was here on Wednesday night to attend a marriage function, told reporters that people are alleging tampering of the EVMs but they could not produce any evidence on such irregularities.

"If there was any tampering in the EVMs, then how I won from Jaswantnagar seat by a huge margin defeating the BJP candidate," he questioned.

The statement of Shivpal, uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, contradicts the allegations of the SP president that EVMs were tampered in favour of BJP during the assembly and the recently held mayor elections.

Akhilesh Yadav had also demanded holding of future elections through traditional ballot papers.

Talking about the recently held urban local bodies elections, he said had the party given him the responsibility of the civic elections, then the party would have won from majority of the seats.

"You can get a proof that all those candidates won, where I had campaigned and supported them," he said while holding the party's leadership responsible for the defeat.

Though maintaining that civic polls was not a semi-final before the final Lok Sabha elections of

2019, he said the party leadership should review why they fielded weak candidates in the civic polls.