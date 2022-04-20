Shivpal Calls Yogi Adityanath 'Honest'

Firozavad: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav called Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'honest'.

"Yogi ji is honest, I agree to that but he does not have control over bureaucrats. Corruption has increased in Uttar Pradesh and the people of UP are in distress," Shivpal told ANI. The PSP chief attacked the BJP on Chief Minister's 'Ali-Bajrangbali' remark. "We are secular people. Every religion has the right to live in this country. Whenever elections come, BJP incites a fight between Hindu-Muslim," he said.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, Adityanath had said: "Mayawati in her speech in Saharanpur says that if they get Muslim votes, then they will not need any other's vote. If Congress, SP, and BSP trust Ali, then we have faith in Bajrangbali." Shivpal is contesting from Firozabad Parliamentary constituency against sitting MP and Prof Ramgopal Yadav's son Akshay Yadav.